Look Back ... to Amstar's announcement of an Oxford movie complex, 1998

Aug. 29, 1948, in The Star: More than 8,000 children will enroll in Calhoun County public schools tomorrow morning, Monday, at 8 a.m. to begin the 1948-49 school term. System Superintendent A. C. Shelton said all first-grade students must be 6 years old on or before Oct. 1 to commence their classes. It was noted that children who live within one mile of their school will not be transported at public expense; that’s because the state does not pay transportation expenses for children living within two miles of their school, but the county picks up the expense for those who live between one and two miles away. Also this date: Columbia Weaving Mills Inc., of Paterson, N.J., will establish a branch plant in Anniston to manufacture tape used in venetian blinds. However, the company said, local residents will have to raise the money to erect the building, and there need to be some tax breaks, too. Columbia Mills was only organized a few years ago, but if we pay for their building, company officials say they can begin operations late this year or early in 1949.
Aug. 29, 1998, in The Star: Amstar Entertainment LLC of Birmingham announced plans yesterday to construct a 14-screen movie theater complex at Quintard Mall in Oxford. “This deal is signed, sealed and delivered,” said mall general manger Claudia H. Issiacs. Construction will begin in September and the theater is scheduled to open in late summer or early fall 1999. The theaters inside the mall complex will boast tiered stadium-style seating, high-back chairs, lift-up armrests and cup holders. This is the second major theater announcement of the month — Piedmont developer Jim Morrow announced two weeks ago that a 12- to 14-screen complex would be built on the site of the Olde Mill in Oxford. However, Morrow declined to reveal the new owners of the complex he’s planning. Also this date: Businessman Donald Trump in a CNBC interview took note of President Clinton’s recent extramarital troubles and compared them to his own image as a ladies’ man — especially were he to run for political office. Said The Donald, “Can you imagine how controversial I’d be? You think about him with the women — how about me with the women? Can you imagine?” Of Clinton himself, Trump said, “I really like this guy, but you really have to say, ‘Where does it stop?’” He said he thinks the president has gotten bad advice in handling his recent troubles.