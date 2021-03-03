Look Back ... to Alexandria's need for new classrooms, 1946

March 3, 1946, in The Star: Film of the entire game of the 1946 Rose Bowl between Alabama and the University of Southern California will be shown tomorrow night at the Gurnee Avenue USO Club as an incentive for people to donate to the Calhoun County Red Cross. Admission to the motion picture will be gained simply by wearing a Red Cross button on one’s lapel. It is hoped that one of the football coaches from Alabama and one of the players will be on hand to explain various points of the game — which the Tide won easily 34-14. Also this date: Students in the 12 grades of school at Alexandria are making the best with the meager facilities they have, according to an article that’s one in a series of looks at Calhoun County schools — and why they need a bond issue to improve their facilities. At Alexandria, the eighth-grade science students are answering Principal F. J. Little’s questions about experiments they have never seen performed; the fourth-grade geography pupils are reading their lessons although they have to strain their eyes in a poorly-lit classroom; other children do reference work in a library where, again, there’s hardly any light.
March 3, 1996, in The Star: An important question facing Fort McClellan redevelopment officials will be what to do with the Native American remains of its past. Archaeologists have spent nearly 20 years revealing signs of around 100 hunting sites, villages and ceremonial mounts that date back centuries. The land’s military status has protected it from looting and development which has destroyed similar sites elsewhere. One-third to one-half of the fort’s main base remains unsurveyed.