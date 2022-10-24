Look Back ... to Alexandria's need for a new band room, 1997

Oct. 24, 1947, in The Star: An FBI agent in Birmingham today announced the arrest of four Army men, including a sergeant stationed at Fort McClellan, who are alleged to have operated a well-organized ring which specialized in the theft and resale of government property from the local post. According to the FBI agent in charge, the four men are alleged to have stolen three Hammond electric organs from chapels at Fort McClellan and to have had them shipped to Philadelphia, where they were to be resold. Three of the four were from Montgomery, the city where the truck was rented to carry out the brazen theft of government property — the men had to break into the chapels to get the organs. Also this date: The Anniston Bulldogs and the undefeated Dothan Tigers clash tonight at Memorial Stadium for Anniston High School’s annual homecoming game. The Dothan team, coached by H. W. Hewes, arrived in town yesterday afternoon in time for a short workout at the stadium while the Bulldogs enjoyed a light workout of their own at Johnston Field. [Spoiler alert: Anniston would go on to win its 1947 homecoming game, 20-6.]
Oct. 24, 1997, in The Star: Three Alexandria band parents opened yesterday evening’s Calhoun County school board meeting with a plea for immediate new seating for the Alexandria High School band, and for a board commitment to make its next construction project the creation of a new band room. Donald Turner, David Phillips and Melvin Morgan told the board that the school’s current band room was built in 1962. Even the current chairs are 15 years old. Board president Guy Howell told the parents the board would think about it.