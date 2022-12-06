Look Back ... to Alexandria going to state championship game, 1997

Dec. 6, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 6, 1997, in The Star: If you weren’t inside a freezing cold Lou Scales Stadium by 4 p.m. yesterday, you didn’t have a seat to watch the Valley Cubs win their slot in the state 4A football championship. With a major contribution from star running back Mac Campbell, Alexandria won the game against the Dreshler High School Tigers by an unexpectedly wide margin of 27-7. “We got a small team. I don’t think anybody expected they’d get as far as they did this year,” said Alexandria fan Paul Russell. Also this date: When AlliedSignal move one of its units from Connecticut to Anniston Army Depot earlier this year, no one knew how timely the new jobs would be for people who had been working at the microwave oven plant MCD. But, since September, AlliedSignal has hired 23 people, some of them former MCD workers. Some 700 MCD workers lost their jobs Sept. 17 when MCD shut down without explanation.