Look Back ... to Alexandria advancing, 1997

vault1942

Early in America's involvement in World War II, it wasn't known what sort of danger might present itself to the U.S. mainland. However, at least in the Anniston vicinity, there would be the ability to spot it from the air, thanks to a Civilian Air Patrol -- plans for which were announced in this Page 1 article on Feb. 22, 1942.

Feb. 22, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.

Feb. 22, 1997, in The Star: Alabama Power Company is donating 10 acres of land near Little River Canyon National Preserve to Jacksonville State University for a field school. “Every year the preserve gets better and better,” said Pete Conroy, director of JSU’s Environmental Policy and Information Center at a press conference yesterday. The school will be built off Alabama 35, next to DeSoto State Park and the Little River Canyon. The school will have a visitors’ center and a museum and eventually, Conroy said, JSO hopes to add rustic dorms, dining facilities and a corporate retreat. The National Park Service declared Little River Canyon a national preserve two years ago. Also this date: With a win last night over Boaz, 79-75 OT, Alexandria High School’s basketball team (23-2) advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals at Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center for the second time in the last three years. The Valley Cubs will play Daleville four days from now. “We made it to Birmingham our 10th-grade year and we lost the first game. Hopefully this time, we can come back with a couple of wins,” said Todd Ginn, who led the Valley Cubs yesterday with a game-high 32 points and was named Class 4A Tournament MVP.

