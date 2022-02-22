Look Back ... to Alexandria advancing, 1997

Feb. 22, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Feb. 22, 1997, in The Star: Alabama Power Company is donating 10 acres of land near Little River Canyon National Preserve to Jacksonville State University for a field school. “Every year the preserve gets better and better,” said Pete Conroy, director of JSU’s Environmental Policy and Information Center at a press conference yesterday. The school will be built off Alabama 35, next to DeSoto State Park and the Little River Canyon. The school will have a visitors’ center and a museum and eventually, Conroy said, JSO hopes to add rustic dorms, dining facilities and a corporate retreat. The National Park Service declared Little River Canyon a national preserve two years ago. Also this date: With a win last night over Boaz, 79-75 OT, Alexandria High School’s basketball team (23-2) advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals at Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center for the second time in the last three years. The Valley Cubs will play Daleville four days from now. “We made it to Birmingham our 10th-grade year and we lost the first game. Hopefully this time, we can come back with a couple of wins,” said Todd Ginn, who led the Valley Cubs yesterday with a game-high 32 points and was named Class 4A Tournament MVP.