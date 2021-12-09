Look Back ... to Alabama playing Michigan in Outback Bowl, 1996

Dec. 9, 1946, in The Star: Ray McMinn, a student at Jacksonville State Teachers College, has been engaged to direct physical education for YMCA boys, said W. Paul Alexander, secretary of the local YMCA. Part of each period will be given to physical training, but emphasis will be placed on competitive sports and games, both indoors and out. A graduate of Anniston High School, Mr. McMinn played football for the Bulldogs in 1942 and 1943. During the war he served in the Naval Air Corps.
Dec. 9, 1996, in The Star: Alabama coach Gene Stallings learned yesterday afternoon that his team (9-3) will face Michigan (8-3) in the Outback Bowl in Tampa on New Year’s Day, giving Stallings one last chance to wrap up his Alabama career with 70 victories in seven seasons. He said he’s happy to be playing Michigan, but the news didn’t help Stallings shake off the disappointment of the Tide’s 45-30 loss to Florida in the Southeastern Conference championship game two nights ago.