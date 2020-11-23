Look Back … to Alabama headed back to the Rose Bowl, 1945

Nov. 23, 1945, in The Star: Although officials at the University of Alabama declined comment, the sports editor of The Birmingham News, Zipp Newman, wrote in a signed story today that Alabama will be playing in the Rose Bowl game of Jan. 1, 1946. This season, paced by the deadly passing of Harry Gilmer, the Tide has beaten LSU, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Georgia; its closest game was against the Bulldogs, 28-14. If the report comes to pass as true, it would be the ninth post-season trip Alabama has made since Jan. 1, 1926, and the fourth consecutive Alabama team to land in a New Year’s bowl game (allowing that the school fielded no team in 1943). Also this date: A blast of cold air, bringing the lowest temperatures of the season, dropped the mercury down to 29 degrees this morning. A heavy killing frost, accompanied by a temperature as low as 27, is expected tonight.
Nov. 23, 1995, in The Star: Rodney Clark, an Anniston High School graduate of 1969 who chose acting on stage and screen as a career, currently stars as the Ghost of Christmas Present in the Alabama Shakespeare Festival production of A Christmas Carol. Attending his recent opening performance were Clark’s parents, Rodney and Ann Clark, who still live in Anniston. Also this date: Gasoline costs less this Thanksgiving than it did on the last one. The average price of self-serve regular unleaded gas in Alabama is now $1.06 a gallon.