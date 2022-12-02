Look Back ... to AIDS center's new office opening soon, 1997

Dec. 2, 1947, in The Star: Meeting last night in the high school cafeteria, the Piedmont Lions Club set Dec. 19 as the date when they will hold their annual banquet honoring the Piedmont High School football team in accordance with an old established custom. Fathers of the 35 boys will be included in the invitation, the affair to take place at the YMCA. Co-captained by Charles Pollard and John Ray Kirkpatrick, the team has had an exceptionally good season, winning most of its games, according to coach Orville F. Hause. Also this date: School systems in Calhoun County are due to receive money allocated by the State Building Commission to city and county boards of education for public school buildings. In rounded-off figures, Anniston is due to get $92,000, Calhoun County will get nearly $152,000, Jacksonville will get $20,100 and Piedmont will get $19,200
Dec. 2, 1997, in The Star: United Defense said yesterday it will lay off up to 201 employees from two west Anniston operations. The company will sell or close its foundry and reduce the workforce at its forge operations. Also this date: After spending three years in a cramped office on Noble Street after their clinic was destroyed by fire, the staff of Calhoun County’s AIDS Services Center is getting ready to move back to Hobson City. About 30 people turned out at the building site to recognize their new official home and mark the 10th annual World AIDS Day. The center will make the move in about two weeks, employees said; at present the center’s rooms are still unpainted, unfurnished and unheated.