Look Back ... to AEA meetings, 1947

March 25, 1947, in The Star: Schools in both Anniston and Calhoun County will be closed Thursday and Friday this week to permit teachers’ attendance during two of the three days of the Alabama Educational Association convention in Birmingham. The first day of the three-day session will be devoted to the interests of principals and superintendents. Rayburn Fisher, Anniston’s superintendent, predicted that about 80 percent of the city teachers will attend. Fisher will go, as will Mrs. Gertrude R. Williams, president of the Anniston Teachers Association, and Mrs. Kathleen Brummel, Anniston High School’s assistant principal. A delegation from Calhoun County schools will also attend, including their superintendent, A. C. Shelton, and W. G. West, president of the Calhoun County Teachers Association. County teachers will be paid for their attendance at the convention. [The Birmingham convention was for white educators only. A similar convention for Black educators was held at the same time in Montgomery.]
March 25, 1997, in The Star: Two brothers from Saks, Jason and Jamie Seehafer, have commenced a long-planned hike of the Appalachian Trail — all the way from their access point of Springer Mountain, Ga., to Mount Katahdin, Maine. For Jason, 26, and Jamie, 19, who label themselves inexperienced woodland hikers, it’s a daring adventure. They’ve been preparing for a year and a half, although they deliberately did not take a watch, a compass or a map. They will try to average 13 miles a day, hoping to arrive in Maine before winter sets in. [By April 4, 1997, they would cover 104 miles. Jason would go on to complete the odyssey in early September. Jamie would conclude in mid-June he was ready to go home.] Also this date: Tired of dealing with complaints about loud music emanating from homes and cars, the Hobson City Town Council has drafted an ordinance that could bring a fine of $200 against those who violate it. Offenders could be cited if their noise can be heard five feet from a car or 10 feet from their persons or 50 feet from a home or business.