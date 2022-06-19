Look Back … to ADEM’s approval for an incinerator, 1997

June 19, 1947, in The Star: In response to Mayor Banks’ assertion that The Star prints “biased” news about him, an editorial declares: “The statement by Mayor E. D. Banks at an open session of the City Commission Tuesday afternoon to the effect that this paper has printed ‘biased’ accounts of his official acts with the intent “to stir up distrust among the people” was not only ungracious but wholly unwarranted. The Mayor well knows that there are longstanding personal reasons that would cause The Anniston Star to be his well wisher. He knows, also, that on more occasions than one this paper has shielded him from unfavorable publicity on the ground that such publicity not only would damage his reputation but that of the city as well.”
June 19, 1997, in The Star: The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has cleared the way for a chemical weapons incinerator to be built in Anniston. The agency today signed the environmental permits necessary to begin construction on the $575 million facility. Steve DePew, the Army’s program manager for the incinerator, said construction on the facility will begin as soon as possible. ADEM has been reviewing public comment documents for the past six months to decide whether to issue the permits. Construction, testing and actual usage of the facility could well take a total of eight years. Also this date: Anniston school board president Bob Etnire earlier this week asked for the resignation of Superintendent Paul Goodwin, Etnire confirmed today. The board has not voted in any public meeting on any matter regarding the superintendent’s job, but the consensus is that board members don’t want Goodwin running the school system any longer. It’s not clear whether there was one particular circumstance that brought about this consensus.