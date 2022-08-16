Look Back ... to accommodation for the homeless at fort, 1997

Aug. 16, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 16, 1997, in The Star: Members from a coalition of eight Calhoun County-area social service agencies learned this week they’d be getting a site for their programs when the fort closes in 1999. The Fort McClellan Reuse and Redevelopment Authority is legally required to provide part of the base for homeless services. Its agreement with what’s known as the Social Services Alliance is intended to satisfy those federal stipulations. A 20-year-lease at $1 per year will be finalized in a few days at a signing ceremony. The alliance, which includes groups such as Community Enabler Developer and Family Services Center, will lease 14 buildings near the fort’s Galloway Gate; the buildings currently house Alabama National Guard barracks and operations. Also this date: A full-page announcement from The Star’s management lets advertisers know that within weeks, the afternoon version will be eliminated and that the morning-published paper that replaces it will be an even better advertising medium.