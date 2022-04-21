Look Back ... to a young life cut short, 1947

April 21, 1947, in The Star: A tragic shooting death has plunged a family of the Sherman Heights neighborhood into mourning. Out for an afternoon of target practice, Paul W. “Buddy” Cannon, 14, was killed when he slipped on a damp log and his .22 rifle, which had no safety, discharged a bullet into his neck. The boy, who was with a friend, died before a post ambulance could get him to the Fort McClellan hospital. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul M. Cannon of Sherman Heights and is survived by them and four sisters. A native of Atlanta, Paul was brought to Anniston six years ago and for the past four years he was one of The Anniston Star’s most dependable paper carriers. Tonight, Paul was to have joined the Boy Scout troop at Fort McClellan, having learned all his Tenderfoot tests. After a funeral where young friends from Weaver School will be pallbearers, Paul, forever a boy, will be laid to rest tomorrow afternoon in Edgemont Cemetery. His grief-stricken mother knew he was a great kid: “I often used to think he was too good to live,” she said.
April 21, 1997, in The Star: Anniston school Superintendent Paul Goodwin said this morning he is investigating the accuracy of Anniston High School’s dropout numbers reported to the state Department of Education. The department has reported that Anniston’s dropout rate for the 1995-96 school year was a staggering 44 percent, the highest in the state. Goodwin said that when he heard the report, he checked data and immediately found that nine of the students reported to have dropped out are in fact in school. He also said some youngsters reported as “dropouts” did cut short their high school classroom education, but took the GED, passed it and then moved on to college. He does concede Anniston’s dropout rate is high, even if it’s not 44 percent.