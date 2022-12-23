Look Back ... to a writer's plea for a youth orchestra, 1947

Dec. 23, 1947, in The Star: Dr. Marion Morgan has opened an office for the practice of medicine in the new White Building at 511 Main Street, Oxford. Dr. Morgan is a graduate of the University of Chicago and during the war years she was the chief physician at Bynum. Many former employees at Bynum are reported to be happy that Dr. Morgan has chosen to practice medicine in Oxford. She will make her home with Mrs. Hugh Fitzgerald on Main Street. Also this date: A letter to the editor from J. A. Douglas of 2009 Christine Avenue praises the recent performance of the San Antonio Symphony Orchestra in Anniston, under the auspices of the Knox Music Club, and is particularly pleased that Knox officials arranged a special performance from the orchestra for the city’s public school children. The letter writer uses this point to urge formation of a local orchestra to benefit children and adults alike.
Dec. 23, 1997, in The Star: Calhoun County unemployment rate dropped slightly in November but was still higher than the state and national average. Both Calhoun and Talladega counties had a jobless rate of 5.4 percent. Alabama’s average unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent last month, the lowest rate in 24 years, according to state officials. Also this date: Vandals broke into Coldwater Elementary School sometime Sunday or early Monday, breaking windows and damaging computers and vending machines. An Oxford police lieutenant estimated that a couple thousand dollars’ worth of damage was wreaked upon the property, such as to computer monitors, snack machines and interior windows. No equipment appears to have been stolen, based on initial inspection.