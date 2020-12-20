Look Back ... to a woman's dressmaking dreams, 1945

Dec. 20, 1945, in The Star: Mrs. R. L. Hebson of 1110 Montvue Road expects to see the dream of her own dressmaking factory start to take solid form soon as construction begins on such a facility in January at the corner of G Street and Wilmer Avenue. It will be a modern, well-equipped building which at the outset will house 20 standard industrial sewing machines and several specialized sewing machines. It will employ about 40 people. Mrs. Hebson said she’s looking forward to responding to the fashion wishes of the modern Southern woman using cotton grown in the region. Also this date: Col. Clarence W. Daugette, son of the late Dr. C. W. Daugette, has returned to his home in Jacksonville after 18 months overseas duty in Italy. He is now on terminal leave and will be released from the Army in the near future. Additionally: A low temperature in the lower teens is forecast for Anniston tonight after last night’s subfreezing temperature of 13 — the coldest it has been here since December 1943.
Dec. 20, 1995, in The Star: To defray the cost of a new public health facility, The Alabama Department of Public Health has requested that Calhoun County donate land for the project as well as the proceeds from the sale of the current facility at 8th and Leighton. Also this date: Troubled by controversy down at Anniston City Hall in recent months, a group of more than 100 community leaders has unearthed a road map they hope will help Anniston’s elected leaders focus on a long-range plan for the city. The group, called the Partnership for Anniston, urged the City Council yesterday to vigorously pursue the goals of EnVision 2010, a strategic plan adopted three years ago.