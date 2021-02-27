Look Back … to a woman running for a congressional seat, 1946

Feb. 27, 1946, in The Star: Mrs. Lolly L. O’Connell of Anniston today became Alabama’s first woman congressional candidate when she qualified at Montgomery to oppose Rep. Sam Hobbs, of the Fourth District, in the approaching May primary election. Mrs. O’Connell, wife of Col. George A. O’Connell, U.S. Army Medical Corps, is a native of Birmingham and has been a resident of Anniston for six years, during which time she has been active in local civic and auxiliary clubs. Col. O’Connell, formerly commanding officer of the station hospital at Fort McClellan, is stationed at Camp Gordon, Ga. Also this date: The Anniston Fire Department will be markedly modernized when new firefighting equipment the city purchased yesterday gets put to use. For a total cost of approximately $45,000, the department has acquired from the Seagrave Corporation three 750-gallon pumpers and one aerial ladder mounted on a truck. A life net and several other accessories come with the equipment. [The Seagrave company, which came highly recommended at the time, is still in business today.]
Feb. 27, 1996, in The Star: The pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, the Rev. George Bates, filed a petition of some 1,600 signatures in the Calhoun County probate judge’s office yesterday afternoon asking for a referendum to let voters decide whether Anniston’s city manager form of government should be changed back to the full-time mayor / city council form. Bates, who has worked for the change for the last two years, hopes voters will have a chance to decide the issue during the next city election, in August.