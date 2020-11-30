Look Back ... to a welcome for Santa in Anniston, 1945

Nov. 30, 1945, in The Star: Hundreds of children turned out this afternoon to welcome Santa Claus to Anniston. There was no snow but no one minded. Everyone was in a gay mood as the sleigh moved through Anniston; Noble Street was lined with children and the older generation as well. The Anniston High School band served as his escort, playing “Jingle Bells” all the way. Following the parade, everyone gathered at The Anniston Star office on 11th Street, where Santa was welcomed officially by Mayor J. F. King. Also this date: At a regular monthly meeting of the Oxford Chamber of Commerce last night, plans were discussed for at least three new industries that definitely intend to locate in Oxford. Land for those industries has already been obtained and more complete plans will be reported to the public after final arrangements have been completed. Additionally: The news might be a little late being published, but on the Society page it’s noted that Bobby Sexton and Shirley Dempsey, both third-graders at Roy Webb School, were selected as “king” and “queen” of the school’s Halloween Carnival.
Nov. 30, 1995, in The Star: A presentation of the Christmastime classic, The Nutcracker, will fill the Anniston High School auditorium with music and dance tomorrow night and the following afternoon. The Knox Concert Series is bringing the Alabama Ballet to town to stage the ballet, which will showcase the talent of more than 40 area children. Said Lark Howell, head of the Knox committee organizing the show, “We’re lucky that a professional company will take the time to audition the children, to help prepare them for it, to provide the costumes and to make them feel an important part of it.” The local dancers have been learning their parts and rehearsing for the past few weeks.