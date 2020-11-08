Look Back ... to a weapons disposal problem, 1945

Nov. 8, 1945, in The Star: The commander of Anniston Army Depot, Col. C. E. Jones, assures the public that “safety and economy” will be paramount in the postwar demobilization program. For example, he said, plants that make explosives must be dismantled in a particular way, because lumber from ammunition buildings must thoroughly decontaminated to prevent it from being a potential source of danger when sold for salvage. What could happen? Well, a hammer blow on a nail head could cause an explosion unless every trace of explosive residue is obliterated from the lumber. Some plants will have to be burned on-site because the wood contains so much explosive material impregnated within it. Also this date: Knox Ide, a 43-year-old former Anniston man now living on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, has been made chairman of the board of Pal Blade Company, one of America’s top producers of safety razor blades. A Jacksonville native who trained as a lawyer, Mr. Ide is recognized as a leader among the younger generation of American industrial executives. He practiced law in Anniston from 1926-31 in the firm of Knox, Acker, Sterne and Liles. His primary previous employment was as an executive for American Home Products Corp., most recently (until Nov. 1) as president. Personal note: While a student at the University of Alabama, Mr. Ide organized the first college dance band in the South, and he has continued his interest in music. He enjoys playing piano with his daughter, Sarah Ann, age 14. [Mr. Ide died July 3, 1994, at age 92.]
Nov. 8, 1995, in The Star: Although some residents objected to his hiring, former Weaver police Sgt. Tom Webb, 45, will make a good new chief of police for the town, said Mayor Ed Kimbrough. The mayor cited Webb’s experience on the force and statements during an interview that he would try to improve his image in the community. Weaver’s previous police chief was Gary Carroll, who left Oct. 1 for a position in the District Attorney’s office. The Weaver City Council hired Webb yesterday on a 5-1 vote.