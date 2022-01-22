Look Back ... to a way forward for Stringfellow, 1997

Jan. 22, 1947, in The Star: Asserting that the defense of our nation should be treated “as a unit,” Capt. Richard J. Hertel, public relations officer at Fort McClellan, told Rotary Club members in Anniston yesterday that the new congressional bill for merging the armed forces is an important step forward. He reiterated the opinion that coordination was lacking at Pearl Harbor, and preventing a repetition of that complication demands that military authority in Washington be centralized. A secretary for national defense with three undersecretaries, not of cabinet rank for each branch of the services – such as has been proposed – would be an ideal solution, Capt. Hertel suggested.
Jan. 22, 1997, in The Star: After nearly four years of lawsuits, countersuits and and cross-suits, a Calhoun County judge yesterday cleared the way for Stringfellow Memorial Hospital to enter into a 30-year management contract with a for-profit hospital chain. The ruling also dismissed a lawsuit Stringfellow had filed against crosstown rival Regional Medical Center in 1995, in which it sought nearly a million dollars in damages in what had become an ongoing battle between the two health care institutions. Judge Malcolm B. Street Jr. ruled that a request Stringfellow’s trustees had made to enter into the long-term contract with Health Management Associates did not violate the will of Susie Parker Stringfellow, who many decades earlier had bequeathed her home to be used as a nonprofit hospital.