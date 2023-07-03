Look Back ... to a water board fine from ADEM, 1998

July 3, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 3, 1998, in The Star: The Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board must pay a fine to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management because the Choccolocco Creek Wastewater Treatment Plan has had some recent trouble keeping its sewage in the plant — there have been minor overflows since January. “We weren’t even aware of it, it’s such a minor thing. ADEM has gotten a lot pickier in the last few months about what they wanted us to report,” said water board general manger Jim Miller. The fine is around $47,000, but there are ways the plant can get that figure reduced.