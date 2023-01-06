Look Back … to a wait for better train service in Anniston, 1948

Jan. 6, 1948, in The Star: Another year’s wait is in prospect before Anniston will be in line for expanded passenger train services operated through this area by the Southern Railway System. The president of the Southern system, Ernest E. North, said certain equipment needed for the expansion would not be available for operation for another year. Also this date: The annual meeting of the Choccolocco Council, Boy Scouts of America, will be held in Anniston at the end of the month. The luncheon for the meeting will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the dining room of Parker Memorial Baptist Church, and will be followed by a business meeting there in the afternoon. The special day for local Scouts will wrap up with a formal banquet that evening at the City Auditorium.
Jan. 6, 1998, in The Star: A Gadsden hospital run by the same company that operates Stringfellow Memorial Hospital in Anniston has been named one of the top hospitals in the country. Riverview Regional Medical Center, owned by Health Management Associates of Naples, Fla., was named one of the most cost-effective facilities with the highest quality of care among non-teaching hospitals with 250 or more beds.