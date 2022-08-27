Look Back ... to a vote to close Johnston Elementary, 1997

Aug. 27, 1947, in The Star: In a state constitutional election yesterday, Calhoun County voters overwhelmingly approved an amendment that will direct a certain portion of the state’s income tax revenue to the schools. The local vote tally was about 3,000 yes, 380 no; it was approved in all other counties, too. Calhoun County Schools Superintendent A. C. Shelton predicted that approval of the amendment would give “new inspiration to teachers throughout Calhoun County” and was of the opinion that it would generally raise the standards of the teaching profession in Alabama. Shelton said he estimated that the amendment would ultimately result in $100,000 provided for county school buildings.
Aug. 27, 1997, in The Star: Johnston Elementary School, in service since 1951 (originally as a junior high school), will close after the upcoming school year and all Anniston elementary school zones will be redrawn if a federal judge accepts a plan approved yesterday by the city board of education. As part of their meeting, board members also heard a consultant’s report about how enrollment is declining in the system, with its point being that perhaps Anniston Middle School should be sold and grades 6-8 moved to the Anniston High School complex. As it’s currently configured, the high school has a capacity of 1,600 students but enrolled only 780 last year. The middle school is only 10 years old but already its roof is failing and needs to be replaced, according to the report. Also this date: More than eight months after the first of three massage parlors opened, the Oxford City Council has decided it doesn’t want those businesses in town. Citing a lack of exercise equipment in the spas, the council last night banned massage parlors from operating inside city limits. Residents had complained about the parlors, all of which have business licenses issued by the city. Oxford City Attorney John Phillips and the City Council wrote the ordinance after Oxford police inspected the three parlors in question.