Look Back ... to a vote for two-way streets, 1997

Sept. 24, 1947, in The Star: Thousands of Annistonians and out-of-town visitors jammed the show-grounds on West 10th Street today as the gigantic Clyde Beatty Trained Wild Animal Circus held its first performance here today. Tickets are on sale at Scarbrough Drug Co. for the final performance, which begins tonight at 8. Also this date: A number of residents living in the vicinity of 24th Street and McKleroy Avenue, and 26th Street and Gurnee Avenue, petitioned the Anniston City Commission yesterday to concrete the bottom and sides of that portion of Snow’s Creek in their neighborhood to eliminate flooding and other unsanitary conditions.
Sept. 24, 1997, in The Star: Changing two of Anniston’s primary downtown streets back to two-way routes got the Anniston City Council’s approval yesterday, though not unanimously. It’s expected that sometime in the next 30 days, 10th Street and 11th Street, which have been one-way for the past 27 years, will see traffic going both ways. During those years, a stretch of Tenth Street has been eastbound and 11th Street has been westbound, generally speaking, to help traffic in the downtown sector move more efficiently. The change should cost the city a “negligible” amount of money, said one official, because it’s in the process of paving streets anyway. Also this date: Antique car tags, long a favorite of certain Alabama motorists for the tags’ low one-time cost on vehicles 25 years of age or older, will no longer be valid under any circumstances after Oct. 1. Those who drive old “clunkers” will have to start paying annually for regular tags, while proud owners of vintage creampuffs will have to meet a number of criteria before they can buy a “vintage” tag. Primary requirement: The tagged vehicle has to be at least 30 years old.