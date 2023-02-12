Look Back ... to a visit by Rubinoff, 1948

Feb. 12, 1948, in The Star: A nationally known violin artist on the radio, David Rubinoff, performed on his $100,000 Stradivarius yesterday for a packed Anniston High School auditorium, where children of all grade levels listened attentively for an hour. Also this date: “‘Negro History Week’ will be observed at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Carver Community Center when Cobb Avenue High School sponsors a special program featuring accomplishments of the Negro race.” A special musical program, as well as a presentation about the life of the late George Washington Carver, will be heard by the audience. Additionally: Anniston area Catholics met last night in a general session at the parish house to discuss plans for the continuation of a fundraising drive for a new parish school. Although construction costs are rising, it was decided to continue raising the necessary money.
Feb. 12, 1998, in The Star: A cardboard box plant that could have been built in industry-starved Cleburne County is instead headed for Anniston after being unable to line up the property it needed over there. Altex packaging will sign a lease today for a 30,000-square-foot building in Gary Dick’s Front Street Industrial Park in south Anniston. Dick’s property is the former site of Defense Research Inc.