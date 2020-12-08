Look Back … to a veterinarian’s unique mission, 1995.

Dec. 8, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 8, 1995, in The Star: Paying his own way on a mission of mercy, Anniston veterinarian Dr. Barry Nicholls next month will journey to the South Pacific island of Rarotonga, where an overpopulation of dogs has prompted authorities to solicit outside professional help to restore the animals’ health and naturally reduce the population. Also this date: Anniston native City Harris Williams will sign copies of her Regency romance novel, The Vigilante Viscount, at Bookland in Quintard Mall tomorrow. Because of the challenge of capturing the exact tone of conversations and flowery language typical of the period (1811-1820 England), Ms. Williams had to do a tremendous amount of research in that time period. Ms. Williams was a divorce lawyer by profession for a number of years before turning to writing. She graduated in 1975 from what was then known as Anniston Academy.