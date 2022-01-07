Look Back ... to a unique perspective on a musician's life

Jan. 7, 1947, in The Star: An article written by S. L. Johnson, a former circuit court clerk and registrar of chancery for Calhoun County, tells of the honor and privilege it was for him to be able to assist renowned musician William L. Dawson in his early years around Anniston. Johnson writes that he first met Dawson when the latter was a bootblack in a Noble Street barber shop. That’s where he learned of the boy’s interest in music, so he suggested a school such as Tuskegee Institute as a place where Dawson could further his musical education. Johnson estimates Dawson is about 40 years old now, and is happy for his artistic success. Also this date: A governing group in the NCAA has drawn up a proposal to be sent out to all member colleges and universities concerning the compensation of student athletes. The particular question is whether athletes on scholarship should also enjoy the benefit of free room and board under the terms of that scholarship. The Southeastern Conference already allows the practice, adding in books and other necessities but it has indicated it would stop doing so if the NCAA as a whole votes to confine “scholarship” to classes only.
Jan. 7, 1997, in The Star: Anniston school board member Bill Gray has resigned the post he held for nearly three years so that he may move his family to Logan Martin Lake. Gray, a resident of the Golden Springs neighborhood and an employee of Thompson Tractor Co., said his resignation takes effect in three days. “Bill Gray was a very good board member,” said Superintendent Paul Goodwin. “He certainly had the kids in mind, he had improvement in mind.”