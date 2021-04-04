Look Back ... to a UA football star fit for service, 1946

April 4, 1946, in The Star: All-American Harry Gilmer, the University of Alabama’s sensational passing star, passed an Army physical examination today at Fort McClellan and was ordered to report back to his draft board to await call for induction. The blond 20-year-old halfback — a vital cog for the Tide’s offense and defense during the team’s undefeated 1945 season that culminated in a Rose Bowl victory — had previously been classified 4-F because of a stomach ailment. Also this date: Fred L. Blackmon, an outstanding local attorney and World War II veteran, recently announced his candidacy for election to the Alabama House of Representatives from Calhoun County, subject to the Democratic primary election on May 7. Blackmon practiced law in Anniston for nine years before volunteering for service in the Army for the last three and a half years. Additionally: The total number of building permits issued in Anniston in March included those for 43 new homes to be constructed.
April 4, 1996, in The Star: According to a public service advertisement for the Oxford school system, it is the official and irrevocable policy, according to court order from the U.S. District Court, that all students of the Oxford City School System shall attend the school located within the attendance zone of their legal residence. All principals must enforce this rule. “In the past many student have attempted to attend a school in the school district out of their legal residence. This can no longer be tolerated,” the message states.