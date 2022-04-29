Look Back ... to a tuition hike at JSU, 1997

April 29, 1947, in The Star: Supervisory workers of the Southern Bell Telephone Company here are rushing repairs today on the 60-wire Atlanta-Birmingham toll line which was severed yesterday shortly after 2 p.m. The act of vandalism occurred in a mountainous area 2 ½ miles west of Heflin. Forty-one of the 60 wires had been cut, causing the entire line to be thrown out of commission. Radio news wires and Associated Press wires serving The Star and other newspapers were interrupted for many hours. The break was the seventh reported here since the outbreak of the telephone workers’ strike more than three weeks ago.
April 29, 1997, in The Star: Last week Monsanto Co. began demolishing homes in the Sweet Valley and Cobb Town neighborhoods east of its plan off Alabama 202. It’s part of a plan to clean up areas contaminated by PCBs, a chemical the company manufactured in Anniston for more than 40 years. Having sold her home to Monsanto in October, Eloise Mealing, 70, who also lost her beauty salon building, now lives in a cramped two-bedroom apartment in Golden Springs. To date, 50 homes in a 35-acre area have been purchased and residents who lived there relocated. Also this date: The Jacksonville State University board of trustees has approved a tuition increase. The cost of a semester of education for a full-time in-state undergraduate, or graduate, student will be $1,020. Currently, undergraduates pay $970 and graduate students pay $995. Another cost increase will hit residents of Logan and Patterson halls, which feature private baths for each room. Costs there will rise to $715 per term, up from $690.