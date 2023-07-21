Look Back ... to a true adventure for local cruise-ship passengers, 1998

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Alabama Hotel would be the site of a multi-county meeting on July 22, 1942, for officials to talk about the most effective way to mount a scrap metal drive to aid the war effort. Details come from this July 21 story.
July 21, 1948, in The Star: Business boomed at military recruitment centers across the nation today as thousands of 18-year-olds sought to beat the peacetime draft by volunteering for 12 months of service. Under the new draft law, 18-year-olds who volunteer for that service will be excused from the 21-month draft when they turn 19. Locally, however, 25 eighteen-year-old applicants were turned away from the Anniston Army Recruiting office this morning and were asked to return July 29, at which time the office will be fully staffed and prepared to begin induction.
Also on this date: Montgomery Fair, Anniston’s newest retailer of electrical appliances, will open the doors of its modernized and redecorated building at 1213 Noble St. tomorrow. Montgomery Fair [which appears to have been a state group of stores, or maybe regional] has bought the entire stock, as well as the business itself, of the prior occupant, MacKay Appliance Company. The manager of the local Montgomery Fair is Ted Sullivan and the assistant manager is Paul Boyd. Of interest to the Anniston consumer is that Montgomery Fair has the exclusive franchise in Anniston for Frigidaire refrigerators and ranges. Other brand names it will sell include Maytag washing machines, Hoover vacuum cleaners and Philco radios.