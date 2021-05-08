Look Back ... to a transition for Jacksonville Hospital, 1996

May 8, 1946, in The Star: With unofficial returns in from 43 of the 47 boxes in Calhoun County, Cecil Montgomery was leading the race for sheriff in yesterday’s primary election by a margin of about 400 votes over his closest opponent, A. A. “Socco” Pate, at 2 p.m. today. Joe Dobbins seemed certain of re-election as Calhoun County Circuit Clerk, with approximate numbers of 3,500 for him and 2,780 for his opponent, Hubert Lester. As the election was a Democratic Party primary, party officials will announce the official results tomorrow morning. Also this date: Local officials of the Southern Railway System announced today that effective at 12:01 a.m. May 10, two early-morning passenger trains serving Anniston will be discontinued due to the nationwide coal strike. Train No. 11 leaving for Atlanta at 1:25 a.m. and train No. 12 leaving for Birmingham at 2:35 a.m. are the ones affected.
May 8, 1996, in The Star: Jacksonville Mayor George Douthit expects the City Council to approve a deal announced yesterday whereby Quorum Inc., of Nashville, Tenn. — a for-profit hospital chain that has operated Jacksonville Hospital since 1988 — will pay $15.3 million to own the institution outright. Part of the money will go into a capital account for city repairs and new equipment, while $8 million will be used to build a new city high school near the old airport. The hospital’s own cash reserves will be used to retire its $7.5 million in bond debt. It’s anticipated that a new school will be opened in the fall of 1998, able to accommodate an enrollment of 1,000. At the hospital, management personnel and policies under new ownership are expected to remain the same, with Richard McConahy staying on as administrator.