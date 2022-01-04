Look Back ... to a tragic loss in the Weaver community, 1997

Jan. 4, 1947, in The Star: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year span when The Star wasn’t published on that day of the week.
Jan. 4, 1997, in The Star: A shotgun accident claimed the life of a popular young Weaver High School student, Gregory Odom, who was just shy of 15 years old when he died at a friend's home in Weaver shortly before noon on Dec. 28, 1996. Gregory’s family, friends and teachers all expressed similar sentiments about his death — astonishment and a feeling that a young man had been cut down right before he bloomed into a student leader. “He was young, but he had great potential,” said Weaver High School band leader Tom Holland. A ninth-grader at the school, Gregory had played in the band for three years. “You could always expect him to look his best and play his best. You ask him to do something and he would do it,” Holland said. Besides band, math was also a good subject for Gregory, and he wanted to attend LSU. Also this date: Former Houston assistant coach Neil Callaway officially joined the Crimson Tide’s staff yesterday, assuming the position of offensive line coach vacated by the retired Jimmy Fuller. Callaway is also a former Alabama lineman, playing for Bear Bryant in the mid-1970s. While Callaway was on the Houston staff last season, it won the first Conference USA championship.