Look Back ... to a tornado in Coldwater, 1948

March 23, 1948, in The Star: Three persons were treated at Anniston Memorial Hospital and one was hospitalized following a freak tornado that dipped down onto Coldwater last night around 7:20. Arnold Rollins suffered a fractured vertebrae when the home of W. B. Mason was picked up, turned around and set down in the nearby garden. The Rollinses had gone to the Masons’ home at the approach of the storm. Four of the 12 in the house at that time were injured.
March 23, 1998, in The Star: The Rev. Al Sharpton was in Anniston last night speaking at Mount Olive Baptist Church at an observance service marking the Rev. John S. Nettles’ 30th year as pastor of the south Anniston congregation. “I don’t know anyone who has served more unselfishly and who has served more consistently than your pastor and our leader, the Rev. John Nettles,” Sharpton said. Also this date: With two new motels and another on the way, the lodging construction boom that has swept the country is making noise in Oxford. The Jameson Inn and Wingate Inn, with 120 rooms between them, are the two newest entrants, and soon to join them off Interstate 20’s exit 188 is the Sleep Inn.