Look Back ... to a top-name act coming to town, 1997

Sept. 11, 1947, in The Star: In 1940, seven years ago, 3,212 telephones were in service in Anniston, according to Drayton Bernhard, manager of the Anniston office of the Southern Bell Telephone Company. But as of August 31 this year, had far more than doubled, with 7,940 telephones in service — a tally expected to reach 8,000 by the end of the year. Also this date: The office of the Anniston YMCA and two service stations were burglarized and robbed last night, according to police, who said today the crimes were “apparently the work of an out-of-town professional safe cracking mob.” The YMCA lost $300 after the criminals used a welding torch to open the office safe. The service stations struck were Pruett’s, at 1229 Wilmer Avenue, and McClurkin & Williamon’s Service Station at 115 East 10th Street.
Sept. 11, 1997, in The Star: The Knox Concert Series, which has brought brand-name shows to Anniston and Calhoun County for decades, has seemingly outdone itself with the scheduled performance of Julio Iglesias in four days at the Anniston High School auditorium, a superlative music venue itself. “It’s really very exciting. It’s too bad we don’t have a bigger hall,” said Beanie Freeman, who takes ticket reservations for Knox and who has resorted to screen her calls with an answering machine message that tells people no more tickets are available for the 53-year-old romantic crooner’s show. They’ve been sold out since the end of July.