Look Back ... to a tiff between city, police chief, 1947

Feb. 17, 1947, in The Star: Attorneys for J. Lawrence Peek have requested that the city fully reinstate their client to the position of chief of police, pursuant to the recent order by the Alabama Supreme Court. The attorneys’ request charged that the City Commission was attempting “to avoid the plain meaning of the courts’ ruling,” and it characterized the commission’s actions in denying Peek his old office and an automobile as “childish” in appearance. The attorneys’ letter noted that he could do his job only inside City Hall and would work each day from 8 to 5. Under such conditions, the letter asserted, it would tax “judicial credulity” to expect any chief of police to “perform the duties, exercise the authority and enjoy the prerogatives” of his office. Also this date: Three youths and an older man, all residents of Weaver, were arrested after a roundup early yesterday morning near Weaver after law enforcement officers last week found the largest still ever found in Calhoun County, four miles south of Whites Gap. They were charged with attempting to distill whisky. The distillery, which included two complete systems, was located four miles south of Whites Gap church. Close to 3,200 gallons of shorts beer mash was found when the still was seized and destroyed.
Feb. 17, 1997, in The Star: With network television’s departure from the Anniston market, and the failure of The Star’s TV news show to gain traction, another medium, WDNG radio, is getting into the television news business. It plans to produce a half-hour news program every weeknight, with the premier scheduled for tonight on Time Warner Cable Channel 2. “There seems to be a void in the market for local news,” said WDNG news director David Ford, who will anchor the newscasts.