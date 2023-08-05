Look Back ... to a thwarted jailbreak, 1948

Aug. 5, 1948, in The Star: Marcus A. Howze was elected chairman of the newly designated executive committee of the Retail Merchants Division of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce by unanimous vote at the meeting today at 10 a.m. Also this date: A mass jail break by prisoners at the Calhoun County jail was foiled last night by sheriff’s deputies and other lawmen. Apparently six prisoners were planning to escape by stuffing a tiny folded-up square of paper into the automatic lock of a jail door, then overpowering a jailer on his rounds. That didn’t work out after the jailer last night happened to be accompanied by a second prison official, and the men stayed put. Additionally: Berman’s Department Store Inc., 1112 Noble St., will continue in operation with Mrs. Jacob Berman assuming the position of president of the corporation left vacant by the recent death of Mr. Berman. Their son, Farley L. Berman, recently discharged from the Army, will be named secretary and treasurer of the organization.
Aug. 5, 1998, in The Star: The trucks have been painted, the customers’ payments now go to Arizona and the boss has changed — it all means CableOne is doing business in Calhoun County. The system will cover all of the county except Piedmont. Based in Phoenix, CableOne is the cable division of The Washington Post Co. Anniston’s acquaintance with cable delivery of TV signals dates back to 1963 and CableVision of Anniston.