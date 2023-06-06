Look Back ... to a thrilling D.C. trip for Piedmont students, 1948

June 6, 1948, in The Star: Sixteen 4-H Club boys and girls are back on the farm today, richer and happier for having taken home with them a purebred registered heifer each, awarded by 16 donors participating in the second program sponsored by the Interclub Registered Calf Association. To win the heifers, every child wrote an essay on economic dairying, achieved a top record in carrying out 4-H projects during the past year, and demonstrated his ability to care for an animal properly, according to contractual guidelines. Also this date: The Piedmont High School Diversified Occupations classes and Future Homemakers of America recently returned to Piedmont after a week of sightseeing in the nation’s capital. They experienced thrilling adventures every day, whether it was meeting Alabama’s senators, Lister Hill and John Sparkman, visiting the Smithsonian, or even taking in a Washington Senators baseball game on a Friday night. They even got to see President Truman from a distance during a visit to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. [An excellent photo of the Piedmont group, with all participants named, accompanies the article.]
June 6, 1998, in The Star: A sidewalk sale along the main portion of Noble Street featured a variety of wares yesterday, from photo albums to a kiddie wading pool. “It’s a good day for it,” said Ginny Gullege, longtime owner of Ginny’s which was offering a rack of children’s clothing for up to 75 percent off. The Spirit of Anniston Main Street program organized the sales event.