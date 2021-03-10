Look Back ... to a terrible fire in downtown Oxford, 1946

March 10, 1946, in The Star: Members of the Calhoun County Commission have each expressed a willingness to make some arrangement whereby the old County Home property in Jacksonville could be used as a vocational school for veterans, and plans for such a school will be discussed at a countywide veterans meeting at the Legion Hall later this week. Leaders of the County Veterans Affairs Committee express confidence that the county commissioners will agree to the plan. Also this date: The state of civic and commercial development in Jacksonville is covered in a lengthy article in today’s issue, complete with several pictures. One is an illustration of what the new high school for Jacksonville students will look like. The city of about 3,500 residents is credited with having a “wide-awake Chamber of Commerce [which] has accomplished a great many improvements.” Additionally: What’s said to have been the worst fire in downtown Oxford in many years destroyed the business property of Bryant Jones at 610 Main Street two nights ago. It housed the Jones Tractor Company, the Green Grocery Company and the Oxford Auction Company. Cattle, horses, mules, hogs and goats died in the blaze.
March 10, 1996, in The Star: Voters in Calhoun County might get the chance to vote this summer on adding to their property taxes to support fire departments. The proposal, sponsored by Rep. Mike Rogers of Saks and Sen. Doug Ghee of Anniston, would ask voters to approve a three-mill increase in property taxes, the proceeds of which would go to urban and rural fire departments for equipment and training. A 3-mill increase would cost the owner of a house assessed at $100,000 only $30 extra per year.