Look Back ... to a techno-milestone at a school board meeting, 1996

Oct. 25, 1946, in The Star: Plans are being made to establish an aircraft unit of the Alabama National Guard in Anniston, beginning Jan. 1, it was announced today through the Chamber of Commerce. The unit will be Battery B, 464th AAA AW Battery, to consist of six officers and 126 enlisted men and equipment. It will require an armory with around 300 square feet of storage space and a drill hall of approximately 4,000 square feet.
Oct. 25, 1996, in The Star: Yesterday’s meeting of the Alabama Board of Education marked the first time the board has met with an audience split between two locations and connected through interactive technology. Faculty and students at the Wadley campus of Southern Union Community College joined a similar group on the Opelika campus — where the board was meeting — to watch the session. Boar members were able to look back and exchange comments with both audiences. The nearly identical auditoriums at the two campuses are linked via interactive large-screen television, so people in the two rooms can look at and converse with each other.