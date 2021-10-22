Look Back … to a talent shift at The Star, 1996

Oct. 22, 1946, in The Star: For reasons unclear in the present day, no Anniston Star is available in the archives for this date. (The year 1946 resumes Oct. 23.)
Oct. 22, 1996, in The Star: The local Community Action Agency has laid off all but one of its bus drivers in a dispute over whether the buses are safe and legal to drive, idling the agency’s transportation program for Head Start children and many other needy residents in the area. Fearing for their safety on what they say are poorly maintained buses, and not wanting to violate state regulations, some CAA bus drivers came into work yesterday but did not run their routes. Executive Director N. Q . Reynolds promptly laid them off. The CAA operates 24 buses for its programs. Also this date: A new batch of editors has been installed to run the daily news operation of The Anniston Star. Phil Jenkins, who previously was metro editor, is now managing editor. Geni Certain, who was projects editor, is the new metro editor. And Mike Stedham, previously an entertainment writer, is now assistant metro editor. Executive editor Chris Waddle said the moves mean that The Star is “organizing its news division to deploy good minds and the most experience for the readers’ benefit.” Additionally: After five weeks of campaigning, the United Way of East Central Alabama has reached 53 percent of this year’s fundraising goal of $1,220,000 goal. Contributions help support 62 agencies in Calhoun, Randolph and Cleburne counties.