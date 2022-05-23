Look Back ... to a swimming pool for Piedmont, 1947

May 23, 1947, in The Star: Plans for a 35-by-90-foot swimming pool in Piedmont, to be created by the Standard Coosa Thatcher company, have been completed and construction will start in June. The swimming pool, to be located on the east side of the YMCA, will have modern filtration equipment and will range in water depth from 25 inches to nine feet. Bath houses will be part of the pool complex, which is expected to be enjoyed by hundreds of persons daily. Also this date: A group of students interested in music at Jacksonville State Teachers College has organized the Alpha Sigma Nu fraternity with Walter A. Mason and J. Eugene Duncan, members of the music faculty, as advisers.
May 23, 1997, in The Star: The Anniston school board reelected Bob Etnire to be president and elected board member William Trammell to be vice president at its annual reorganization meeting yesterday. The board members also voted to not accept, as is tradition, the $300 per month compensation they each can receive for their service. In business from a different school board, the Calhoun County Board of Education has extended the contract of Superintendent Gorden Mitchell to April, 1999. Mitchell, a 30-year veteran of the county system, was hired as superintendent in April 1996.