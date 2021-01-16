Look Back ... to a successful wrestler, 1996

Jan. 16, 1946, in The Star: A public swimming pool for Anniston will be constructed as originally planned at Ninth Street and Keith Avenue, the City Park Board decided last night following a meeting with neighborhood residents protesting the plan. Park Board Chairman Erman Crew said the board decided to go ahead with the plan because it’s still the best site in relation to the future development of an adjacent park. Objections to the pool’s location included its proximity to the ambulance entrance to Anniston Memorial Hospital, but according to hospital authorities only about 12 ambulance calls are answered during each 24 hours and most of these are not emergency or “rush” calls.
Jan. 16, 1996, in The Star: Jeremiah Wells, a senior of Weaver High School, recently won the 220th match of his wrestling career, a new Alabama prep record. Wells discovered wrestling in the seventh grade. He made varsity and, just one year later, would win his first state title. Last year, Wells went 48-0 with 39 pins. This season, he is 42-0 with 34 pins.