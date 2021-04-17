Look Back ... to a substandard school at Roy Webb, 1946

April 17, 1946, in The Star: Fifteen Anniston industries have thrown their weight into baseball’s opening day drive here, Charlie Robinson, president of Anniston’s Junior Chamber of Commerce, announced today. Local industries have agreed to allow their employees to attend the game, and ticket sale captains at the various plants report sales “going well.” The game against Gadsden takes place in two days. Also this date: Roy Webb School in northern Calhoun County is an example of another institution badly in need of expansion and modernization, with 415 students enrolled for space suitable for only 270. About 60 of the children make use of what the principal calls “chicken coop rooms” – and he’s just barely joking. The two rooms are in a tiny wooden building out back and are used because the student population has hopelessly outgrown its original building. A full-fledged high school would be ideal for the community, because when boys and girls finish the ninth grade at Roy Webb they have to go to Jacksonville for the rest of their high school studies.
April 17, 1996, in The Star: The Anniston City Council yesterday gave Public Works Director Charles Johnson the informal OK to start taking down traffic signals at several intersections downtown. A total of fifteen signals will come down this summer at various locations along Noble Street and Leighton, Wilmer, Gurnee, Moore, Woodstock and Walnut avenues. Two-way or four-way stop signs will regulate traffic at these intersections.