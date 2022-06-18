Look Back ... to a stormy City Commission meeting, 1947

June 18, 1947, in The Star: The Anniston City Commission had another stormy meeting yesterday, in which it flung accusations at The Anniston Star, heard a 19-year-old Navy veteran declare that he had bought a bottle of whisky at a local hotel — against the law, of course — and deadlocked on the fire truck controversy. [The fire truck controversy involved two fire trucks the city had ordered from a private company, but never received, allegedly because Mayor E. D. Banks never sent proper instruction to the company on how to ship the trucks here.] Banks accused The Star of printing biased stories recently regarding actions of his administration, stating that The Star was attempting “to stir up distrust among the people.” Also this date: Four thousand temporary buildings at Fort McClellan, once used in the training of thousands of troops for combat duty in World War II, will be placed on sale June 23. According to the District Corps of Engineers, the buildings range from small hutments to home-sized pre-fabricated plywood structure. Fort McClellan is now manned by War Department custodians for protection of permanent buildings on the property.
June 18, 1997, in The Star: The unique challenges of cleaning up Fort McClellan’s environment dominated the first day of meetings by the Defense Environmental Response Task Force. Presentations at the City Meeting Center by local reuse and environmental officials drove home the point that the fort’s main problem is not contamination by industrial production. Rather, it’s a saturation of unexploded ammunition. Yesterday marked the first day of a three-day session on environmental cleanup during the base-closing period. Task force member Hal Ray said it was important for the community to hold out for a comprehensive cleanup, given that much of the base is most suitable for nonindustrial uses.