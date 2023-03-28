Look Back ... to a storm striking Ladiga, 1948

March 28, 1948, in The Star: A sudden wind and rain storm struck the Ladiga community about two miles north of Piedmont early yesterday morning, causing injury to several persons and doing property damage estimated in the thousands of dollars. Striking during the course of a thunderstorm, the high wind struck the northern section of the county approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, flattening several buildings and uprooting trees over a wide area. Additional damage was reported in the southern section of Cherokee County. Also this date: The most important social event for members of the Anniston Country Club each season is the Maskers Ball, given in the spring of each year. The ball will be held tomorrow evening with the grand march beginning at 9 p.m., led by Maskers Ball president Mrs. Pitts Douglas. The Maskers will appear in their colorful costumes and each will wear a mask, as they march and find their escorts. Additionally: Speaking to the Anniston Rotary Club later this week will be Mortimer Jordan, 36, of Birmingham, the youthful collector of Internal Revenue for the District of Alabama. Prior to serving in the Pacific Theater, Mr. Jordan received some of his military training at Fort McClellan and has some relatives in Anniston.
March 28, 1998, in The Star: Friendship Baptist Church, located at the intersection of 14th Street and Brown Avenue in Anniston, has recently been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage. Dating from 1923, the church is a two-story, hipped-roof brick building in which original pews, double-hung sash windows, walls, floors and ceilings remain intact. The building is significant for depicting a Gothic-influenced vernacular style of architecture commonly seen in early 20th-century African-American churches.