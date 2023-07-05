Look Back ... to a storm on the Fourth of July, 1948

July 5, 1948, in The Star: Three teen-agers drowned while swimming early yesterday morning in Choccolocco Creek, near Eureka Bridge, 11 miles west of Talladega. They were Vida Elizabeth Boyd, 18, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George B. Boyd of Oxford Route 2; and Jo Ann Adams, 15, and Don Jerry Adams, 13, children of the Rev. and Mrs. J. F. Adams from near Talladega. Vida was first cousin to the Adams siblings. The tragedy unfolded when the boy stepped into unexpectedly deep water, struggled, and attracted the attention of his sister, then his cousin, who both died in their attempts to carry out a rescue. A joint funeral for the siblings will be held this afternoon and the funeral for the older girl will be tomorrow at Bethlehem Church, near Friendship, with the Rev. T. D. Stovall officiating. Also this date: The noise of popping firecrackers and the glare of Fourth of July rockets faded into insignificance as Independence Day celebrants got a dramatic and ear-splitting assist from Mother Nature in the form of an unusually severe thunderstorm which struck the Anniston area at dusk yesterday. The sudden storm, accompanied by a heavy but short-lived rain, put the local weather station out of commission for more than an hour due to a power failure. Wind that gusted up to 45 mph took down trees, including one which fell across U.S. 78 about a mile west of Eastaboga, blocking traffic for several hours. At least the storm brought about a drastic change in temperature, from 98 degrees by late afternoon down to 65 degrees during the night.
July 5, 1998, in The Star: Instead of watermelon and the lake, many veterans from the Piedmont area spent their Fourth of July yesterday with remembrances of those who fought and died on foreign soil. About a mile off U.S. 278 East, in a quiet rural setting, the Arrington Chapel put together a “Hall of Heroes,” comprising mementos from recent U.S wars. Originally the idea was to have a special Sunday service with members of the congregation sharing about loved ones lost in battle, but the response was so overwhelming that something more intense needed to happen, said Dan Barnwell, the church’s pastor and a Vietnam veteran himself.