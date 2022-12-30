Look Back ... to a stock car race planned for Jan. 1, 1948

Dec. 30, 1947, in The Starvault1939: Brown Speedway at Eastaboga will be the scene of an exciting New Year’s Day sport feature at 2 p.m. when some of the South’s leading stock car drivers will compete in local races – including Red Byron, Billy Carden, Lamar Woodall, Eddie Martin and Buster Whaley. Also this date: The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals today upheld the right of Black citizens to vote in Democratic Party primaries in South Carolina in a stinging opinion which said the power of the state was being used to violate the Federal Constitution. A few years ago a Federal District Court ruling had barred South Carolina election officials from denying qualified Black voters a voice in the primaries, at which point the South Carolina Legislature promptly repealed all laws relating to primaries and turned over that part of the process to Democratic Party officials.
Dec. 30, 1997, in The Star: You might find this hard to believe, but the prediction of 3-6 inches of snow for Calhoun County Sunday night turned out to be a bust. It was way less than an inch, just barely enough for kids to play in Monday morning, based on Star photos. The Tennessee Valley and Kentucky are the regions that got the snow. “This won’t be the last time that a forecast is wrong,” remarked James Spann of ABC 33/40 in Birmingham.