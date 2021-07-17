Look Back ... to a stinky city dump, 1946

July 17, 1946, in The Star: Stung by a news account that made it appear veterans were turned away while they were trying to register to vote in Calhoun County, Board of Registrars member M. G. Christian defended his agency’s mission and the way it has gone above and beyond the call of duty, in his opinion, to get veterans registered. He points out the number is considerably above the usual, and there have been no official provisions made for extra help in the registrars’ office. He said that on the day the veterans appeared to have been turned away at 3 p.m., many were actually helped until 5 p.m., which is closing time for the Probate Office. Also this date: Anniston city authorities would love to have an incinerator to effect more complete disposal of trash and refuse, but such devices are impossible to obtain right now. Still, a trash disposal problem exists here, centered on the hazardous conditions at the city dump in west Anniston. Meetings between members of the City Commission and local health authorities who are urging that the problem be corrected at once culminated this week in an application for disinfectant to saturate the area. The entire area will then be leveled off with a bulldozer.
July 17, 1996, in The Star: An Alcoholic Beverage Control Board liquor store has been located on Walnut Avenue since 1961, but some say it’s time to move it elsewhere. That’s because given the current attempt to improve that section of town (shown by the establishment of a nice restaurant nearby at the former freight depot), it's not good, they say, to have certain liquor store customers roaming the street. The ABC Board is refusing to be helpful in the matter. Also this date: At least 38 full-time positions will be eliminated and more than a dozen programs will be merged at Jacksonville State University in an effort to save $1.3 million. The changes, almost all of which will be in place by September, got the tacit approval of the university’s board of trustees when board members adopted President Harold McGee’s recommended interim budget. The program mergers will add to the duties of some administrators, while faculty job positions will end through retirement and attrition; no one of that group is being terminated.