Look Back ... to a state of canine emergency, 1945

Dec. 9, 1945, in The Star: A state of emergency to avert spread of a rabies infection in Anniston was proclaimed yesterday by T. Flint Gray, acting chairman of the Anniston City Commission. Gray invoked provisions of a city ordinance requiring dogs to be kept in pens, or muzzled, or on leashes at all times; the emergency period will last through Jan. 7. During this period the owner of a dog running loose or otherwise in violation could be prosecuted in Police Court. Anniston Police have been flooded with calls from residents wanting particular dogs killed for fear they have rabies. Also this date: The Rev. G. Roland Sims arrived in Anniston this week with his wife and their young son, Gibson, so that the Rev. Sims can assume the pastorate of First Presbyterian Church here. He comes here from First Presbyterian Church of Woodlawn, where he was pastor for three years.
Dec. 9, 1995, in The Star: It’s impossible to improve on perfection, so local high school football fans will have to settle for that as they bask in the glow of victories achieved in state final games last night. Clay County defeated Hazlewood 7-6 in the Class 2A championship game and the Alexandria Valley Cubs beat T. R. Miller 18-13 to determine the Class 4A champion. Both the Cubs and the Panthers finished with perfect 15-0 records. Both games were played on the local teams’ home fields — which were closer to swamps at the final whistle due to last night’s torrential rain.