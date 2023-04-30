Look Back ... to a state honor for a Saks teacher, 1998

April 30, 1948, in The Star: A plea for public donations for financial assistance for “a young Oxford matron” tells how she was severely burned on December 22 during a fire at her home, was hospitalized at Anniston Memorial for four months, and is now under the care of a burn specialist in New Orleans. So far, expenses of her treatment have been financed with contribution by Oxford and Anniston friends totalling $1,045.72, but more money is needed. It’s estimated, however, that at least another $1,500 will be required to pay for a 90-day treatment in New Orleans. The woman [who is not named in the article] has been an invalid since the day of the tragedy, unable to move. Her husband has sold all his possessions to help defray her hospital expenses and is constantly at her side when not engaged in his business occupation. Doctors believe the final round of treatment will heal her enough to get her back on her feet.
April 30, 1998, in The Star: Until her husband, Jacky, handed her a bouquet of red roses, Saks High School science teacher Cheryl Sparks didn’t catch on that yesterday’s school assembly was for her. (She had been told, as a ruse, that it was to dedicate new stage curtains in the Saks High School auditorium.) Mrs. Sparks was equally unaware that she had been named Alabama’s Teacher of the Year — until state Superintendent Ed Richardson and state school board member Stephanie Bell made the official announcement. “She’s a natural-born teacher,” Jacky Sparks, who will take over this superintendent of the Calhoun County school system later this year, said of his wife. She and Jacky were fellow students at Oxford High, and she began her teaching career at Oxford High School in 1970. She graduated from JSU with a double major in physical education and biology, and is now certified to teach any science.