Look Back ... to a spike in food prices, 1948

July 19, 1948, in The Star: Within the last two weeks all food prices in the Anniston area have jumped, but this is particularly true of meats. During this past weekend top beef advanced to a retail prices of $1.25 to $1.30 per pound, which grocers said was rock-bottom with them. “Actually we should be getting $1.65 for T-bone steak in order to make a legitimate profit. We just haven’t got the nerve” to raise the price, said one grocer. Scarcity of meats is laid to heavy government stocking of beef and pork in anticipation of reinstatement of the military draft, and the huge purchases being made for overseas shipment. New crops of fruits and vegetables received from packing houses are also on the “scarce” list.
July 19, 1998, in The Star: Academics and consolidation were the primary discussion topics when the Anniston school board met for nearly four hours yesterday morning in a rare Saturday session. It was a work session that produced no votes. One of the topics discussed was school configuration: Some board members said they’ve concluded the school system needs to group grades K-6 into elementary schools, possibly closing Anniston Middle School and adding classrooms onto Anniston High for grades 7-8. But two board members, Don Ledford and James S. Daniel, said they would rather have grades K-8 in their own institutions.