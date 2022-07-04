Look Back ... to a special volunteer for 2nd Chance, 1997

July 4, 1947, in The Star: Lane Air Service, operated by Harmon Lane at Anniston Municipal Airport, has been officially approved as a non-scheduled air carrier to transport passengers, express or cargo to any place in the United States, including nighttime cross-country flying. The service which formerly was approved for teaching private flight courses is now fully qualified to give commercial flight courses — such as to veterans who have graduated from primary flight courses — offering a commercial license and instructor’s rating. The air service operates eight planes.
July 4, 1997, in The Star: 2nd Chance Inc., an agency that assists victims of domestic and sexual violence, has presented its “Volunteer of the Year” award to Marjie Goldthwaite for the time she spent in office work, donation collections, court work and any other capacity where she was needed, according to Aundrea Mitchell, legal advocate and outreach coordinator for 2nd Chance. Also this date: Through a poignant personal ad, the mother of the late Charles Jack “Jay” McNabb III, a Lineville youth, tells readers of her eternal love for him and how he had been raised to early manhood: “Everyday Glenn and I stressed the momentousness of never passing the opportunity to show love and kindness, or laughter. Never to take for granted those whom you hold close to your heart, nor pass up the chance to show people that you truly care.” Jay died in April 1997 at age 18 in a car accident outside Jacksonville on Alabama 204.